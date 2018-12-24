Home Cities Chennai

Bharthiyar and Bharatanatyam

The show was first staged in January this year and since then, the group has performed it in different venues.

Published: 24th December 2018 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The words from Mahakavi Bharathiyar’s poem ‘Naan veezhven endru ninaithayo’ will have a lasting impact on audience who were able to catch ‘Sakiye Rowdhiram Pazhagu’, a musical by Wake Up Creations which was staged on the sixth day of Chennaiyil Thiruvaiyaru. 

The musical seamlessly weaved traditional Bharatanatyam and Bharathiyar’s poems, to create awareness and promote self-defense against sexual violence. Jay Thattai, creative director of the production in a promo video said, “After having witnessed Chennaiyil Thiruvaiyaru as members of the audience for almost 13 seasons, it gives us immense pleasure to be performing in the grand arts festival. We attempt to promote awareness on self-defense against sexual violence.” 

Jay is also the founder of Kadaiveedhi. Shop and runs a not-for-profit initiative also named ‘Sakiye Rowdhiram Pazhagu’. 

The production was interweaved modern plots and difficulties with mythological tropes. “Women have been facing sexual violence for centuries now. The sexual violence against Draupadi is a reality in today’s world. I loved how such a traditional art form has been beautifully incorporated in portraying modern scenes, like the one in the beach,” said a 26-year-old Akshara, a member of the audience. 

The eight-member ensemble, students of Sri Noopurlaya Dance Academy, tutored by Lalitha Ganapathi, clad in gold and red attire were a sight to behold. The production was also interspersed with Kalari and other nuanced theatrics. 

The show was first staged in January this year and since then, the group has performed it in different venues. “ It is only when such art platforms give way for social issues, do we evolve,” said Janani Sridhar. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
222 dead as volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp