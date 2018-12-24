Bharthiyar and Bharatanatyam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The words from Mahakavi Bharathiyar’s poem ‘Naan veezhven endru ninaithayo’ will have a lasting impact on audience who were able to catch ‘Sakiye Rowdhiram Pazhagu’, a musical by Wake Up Creations which was staged on the sixth day of Chennaiyil Thiruvaiyaru.

The musical seamlessly weaved traditional Bharatanatyam and Bharathiyar’s poems, to create awareness and promote self-defense against sexual violence. Jay Thattai, creative director of the production in a promo video said, “After having witnessed Chennaiyil Thiruvaiyaru as members of the audience for almost 13 seasons, it gives us immense pleasure to be performing in the grand arts festival. We attempt to promote awareness on self-defense against sexual violence.”

Jay is also the founder of Kadaiveedhi. Shop and runs a not-for-profit initiative also named ‘Sakiye Rowdhiram Pazhagu’.

The production was interweaved modern plots and difficulties with mythological tropes. “Women have been facing sexual violence for centuries now. The sexual violence against Draupadi is a reality in today’s world. I loved how such a traditional art form has been beautifully incorporated in portraying modern scenes, like the one in the beach,” said a 26-year-old Akshara, a member of the audience.

The eight-member ensemble, students of Sri Noopurlaya Dance Academy, tutored by Lalitha Ganapathi, clad in gold and red attire were a sight to behold. The production was also interspersed with Kalari and other nuanced theatrics.

The show was first staged in January this year and since then, the group has performed it in different venues. “ It is only when such art platforms give way for social issues, do we evolve,” said Janani Sridhar.