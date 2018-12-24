Capturing the Semmencherry you don’t know, in frames

Home Cities Chennai

Published: 24th December 2018

Director Pa Ranjith addressed the students at the exhibition

By KP Rahul
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three visual communication students, K Vinnarasu, K Saran Raj and M Ganesh Kumar, have portrayed the every day life of people at Semmenchery through photographs. Their photography exhibition titled ‘From Semmenchery’ was organised by ace cinematographer Deepak Bagavanth.

A year ago, Deepak and his associates volunteered to teach photography to the kids at Semmenchery. Thozhamai, an NGO working for the people in Semmenchery, helped them find three students who were interested in photography.

Vinnarasu with his work

The trio showed interest to learn further. “We thought it would be easier for them to learn the grammar and skills of photography, if they photographed their own neighbourhood.That’s how the process started. It was a mutual learning experience for the students and me. We understood the lives of the people through the lens of these three students,” said Deepak.

Apart from attending college, the three photographers work part-time in the mornings and evenings to support their families. Their pictures reveal the inequality people face due to the stigma associated with Semmencherry and the people’s lives despite the oppression. “Our affluent classmates in college would bring high-end DSLR cameras. They wouldn’t even let us touch those cameras.” said Ganesh, one of the three students.

Ganesh’s elder brother, a graduate was denied employment for more than twenty five times only because he was from Semmenchery. “There is happiness here too. Even though people had been relocated from very far off places,” said Saran, who being a resident himself, was anxious about the people of Semmencherry. “This place has such a happening life. All along, I had not stopped to notice it. People here are fun, caring and loving. People engaging in violence or other malpractises are only a minority.”

To use the wide angle lens, Vinnarasu had to get closer to people literally and figuratively. “I had to talk to them to get their consent. I had to listen to them to know their stories. I was very moved in a few instances when the people whom I photographed showed affection. That is when I realised good and bad exists everywhere.” The three students now feel proud that they are from Semmencherry.The exhibition is open from 11 am to 7 pm till December 25 at the Lalit Kala Akademi. It is free for all.

