Chengalpattu class eleven boy kills self over teasing

A boy aged 16, studying Standard XI, killed self on Friday after his classmates allegedly teased him.

Published: 24th December 2018 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 04:30 AM

Suicide

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A boy aged 16, studying Standard XI, killed self on Friday after his classmates allegedly teased him. Police said the boy of Chengalpattu was studying in a private school. On Thursday, after the half-yearly exam, he urinated while sleeping in the exam hall. The others teased him, said an investigating officer.

After he returned home, he complained to his father who consoled him. Meanwhile, a relative of the family passed away and the boy was alone at home. In the wee hours of Friday, he hanged himself. When his parents returned home, they found him dead and informed the police. Police have registered a case and are investigating. Speaking to Express Andrea, a general physician of Chennai said, “Nocturnal enuresis is common among many adults. The remedy is mostly through behavioural changes. 

People with such disorder are recommended to adjust their water drinking habits and an alarm watch that reminds you to urinate in a specific interval is also available. Most importantly, the family should be understanding.” If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for health department’s helpline or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline. 

Rs 220 crore-fake invoice racket unearthed

Chennai: The Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore units of the directorate general of GST intelligence, arrested two persons and seized fake invoices amounting to goods worth Rs 220 crore, during search operations on December 20. They had carried out simultaneous searches at offices and houses during which a racket involving several firms, was busted.

Several incriminating documents, that included invoices of fake invoices issued on the letterhead of various firms, were seized. Cheque books with pre-signed cheque leaves, pertaining to 45 bank accounts, rubber stamps in the name of 30 companies, and mobile phones were seized. Applicable taxes on these invoices were not paid since June 2018, said a release from the Coimbatore zonal unit. 

Chengalpattu teasing suicide

