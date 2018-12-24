Home Cities Chennai

Deliciously Christmas

Christmas is synonymous with a sumptuous spread of delicacies. 

Published: 24th December 2018 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI :Munthiri kothu (Cashew sweet) by Nivedita Louis

  Ingredients
For batter : Rice flour: 1 cup, Maida: 2 tbsp, Baking soda: a pinch, Salt: a pinch, Turmeric powder: a pinch
For stuffing: Green gram: 2 cups, Coconut (grated): 1 cup, White sesame seeds: 1 tbsp, Sugar: 1 tsp, Cardamom: 5, Cashew nuts: 1 tbsp, Ghee: 1 tbsp, Jaggery: 2 cups, Dry ginger powder: 1 tsp (optional), Oil: ¼ litre to fry
  Method 
●  In a pan, drop in little ghee and fry the cashews. Pop in cardamom. 
●  Once it cools, grind the cashew, cardamom with a spoon of sugar in mixer to a fine powder and keep it aside. 
●  Fry green gram till its colour changes to golden brown. Let it cool. Dry grind the green gram into a slightly coarse powder. 
●  Fry finely grated coconut to light brown and when colour changes, add sesame seeds and stir for few seconds. Put off the stove and let it cool.
●  Add coconut mix and cashew powder to gram flour. If required, you can add dry ginger powder for flavour to the flour mix. 
●  Prepare jaggery syrup in a pan by adding little water to the jaggery. Let it boil and once it reaches the single string consistency, filter the same. 
●  Add filtered jaggery syrup to the gram flour mix and knead the dough. Roll it into small marble-sized balls.
●  In a vessel add rice flour, maida, baking powder, salt and turmeric powder. Add little water to it and whisk it to a thick batter. 
●  Take three rolled balls, dip in the batter together and fry in oil. You may add a drop of batter over the balls frying in oil to keep them sticking together. 
●  Flip and let it cook. Remove from pan and cool it for storing. (The name munthiri kothu comes from the fact that the delicacy comes as a bunch (kothu), like that of grapes (munthiri). Remains fresh for a week.)

Plantain wine by C A John
  Ingredients
Boiled water: 2 litres (cool it down to room temperature), Peeled plantain: 10 
(cut the plantain in round slices), Sugar: 750 gms, Yeast: 1 tsp, Cinnamon: 1 stick, Cloves: 4 pieces
  Method 
●  Clean the jar, add the first layer of sugar in it. Add the sliced plantain in the second layer and repeat this process till the jar is half filled. 
●  Add two litres of water to it, dilute the yeast in a small amount of water and then add it to the jar. 
●  Add cloves and cinnamon into it. Do not add extra yeast or fill the contents of the jar till it brims. 
●  Close the jar tight and store it in a dark place away from light and heat. Do not open it for 10 days. 
●  On day 11, open the jar and filter the juice.
●  If you want to add colour to the wine, then melt 150 grams of sugar till it turns into a dark brownish liquid form. Cool the melted sugar and add it to the prepared wine. 

Shepherd’s pie (an Anglo-Indian special) by Trilysa Reinhardt

  Ingredients
Finely minced meat (mutton): 500 gms, Children bouillon: 500 ml (one cube of Maggi chicken stock mixed with hot water), Fresh or frozen peas: one hand full, Carrots: 2 (finely diced), Celery: 2 stalks (finely diced), Onion: 1 medium (finely diced),  Garlic: 4-5 cloves, Mint leaves: 1 small tea cup, Kashmiri chilli powder: 1 tbsp, Powdered pepper: 1 tsp, Cumin powder: 1 tsp, Dried thyme: 1 tsp, Dried oregano: 1 tsp, Worcestershire sauce: 2 tsp, Tomato ketchup: 2 tsp, Potatoes: 650 to 700 gms, Butter: 1 (100 gm) pack, Cheddar cheese: 200 gms, Milk: 1 tea cup, Eggs: 2, Salt to taste
  Method 
(Disclaimers)
●  This dish is high in calories and not for the fainthearted, literally and metaphorically
●  It is quite painstaking and involves the use of a convection oven so oven-noobs, pay close attention.
For the meat
●  Add oil to a deep pan and fry minced onion, finely chopped celery stalks, garlic and carrots for about five minutes.
●  Add minced meat and ketchup, and fry till the meat is nicely browned.
●  Add chilli powder, pepper, cumin, oregano, thyme, mint leaves and Worcestershire sauce and fry for five minutes. Add chicken stock while on a high flame, and wait for sauce to start bubbling. Cover pot, turn down the flame and cook for 15 to 20 minutes. (Do not add any extra salt).
●  After 20 minutes, season. Turn off the stove when sauce has evaporated.
For the pie
●  Cut potatoes into halves, immerse them in water and pressure cook for 20 minutes or till the potatoes get soft.
●  Cool the potatoes under a fan for.
●  Peel off the skins and mash them with a ricer or pass them through a cheese grater till you have finely mashed potatoes.
●  Throw in the cube of butter, two egg yolks and salt. Grate cheddar cheese with a cup of milk and continue mashing till you get to a thick consistency.
●  Take a baking tray or oven-safe vessel (You can make one big pie or 
individual portions, depending on
 your preferences and what crockery you have).
●  Spread out the mincemeat mixture on the baking tray evenly. Top it up with a thick layer of the mash till it reaches the brims of the baking tray. Even it out.
●  Take a fork and make superficial criss-cross lines for a pleasing aesthetic.
●  In a pre-heated convection oven set at 170 Celsius, bake the pie for 15 minutes to half an hour, depending on if it’s an individual portion or not.
●  Once you see a lightly singed, brown crust form on top, take it out of the oven and cut out a slice.
●  Best eaten when piping hot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp