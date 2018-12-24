Home Cities Chennai

Duo attacked with knife in Kancheepuram

The assault happened in full public view about 4 pm on Saturday in the Kancheepuram market. The suspects Sakthi and Vasanth fled the spot. 

Published: 24th December 2018 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbing, knife attack

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men were assaulted with a knife by a rival gang in Kancheepuram on Saturday evening in full public view. Suman (18) of Pookadai Chatram in Kancheepuram picked a quarrel with Sakthi (18) and Vasanth (18) of the Kancheepuram taluk area when they hit Suman.

“Suman told this incident to his relatives - Thyagarajan (44) and Mukundan (24) - who, in turn,  confronted Sakthi and Vasanth. The latter duo in the melee drew a knife and cut Thyagarajan’s hand. 

His right hand, which was cut upto the wrist, fell down on the ground and he fainted in a pool of blood,” said an investigating officer. The assault happened in full public view about 4 pm on Saturday in the Kancheepuram market. The suspects Sakthi and Vasanth fled the spot. 

The Kancheepuram taluk police have registered a case and are on the look-out for the duo. Mukundan, who suffered minor injuries, and Thyagarajan who lost his hand upto the wrist, were admitted in the Kancheepuram government hospital. The father of absconding accused Sakthi, Kumar, is a murder accused currently serving his term in prison.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Knife attack Kancheepuram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
222 dead as volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp