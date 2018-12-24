Duo attacked with knife in Kancheepuram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men were assaulted with a knife by a rival gang in Kancheepuram on Saturday evening in full public view. Suman (18) of Pookadai Chatram in Kancheepuram picked a quarrel with Sakthi (18) and Vasanth (18) of the Kancheepuram taluk area when they hit Suman.

“Suman told this incident to his relatives - Thyagarajan (44) and Mukundan (24) - who, in turn, confronted Sakthi and Vasanth. The latter duo in the melee drew a knife and cut Thyagarajan’s hand.

His right hand, which was cut upto the wrist, fell down on the ground and he fainted in a pool of blood,” said an investigating officer. The assault happened in full public view about 4 pm on Saturday in the Kancheepuram market. The suspects Sakthi and Vasanth fled the spot.

The Kancheepuram taluk police have registered a case and are on the look-out for the duo. Mukundan, who suffered minor injuries, and Thyagarajan who lost his hand upto the wrist, were admitted in the Kancheepuram government hospital. The father of absconding accused Sakthi, Kumar, is a murder accused currently serving his term in prison.