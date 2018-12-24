Chennai to get light rains over next two days

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The City will remain overcast for the next two days with chances of light rains in certain areas. However, the southern coastal regions will receive moderate rainfall with the low-pressure system in the Indian Ocean persisting, according to officials from the meteorological department.

“The low-pressure system will move south in the next twenty-four hours, limiting chances of rainfall for the City,” said S Balachandran, deputy director general of meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, on Sunday.

This comes as a blow to Chennai which is facing over 50 per cent rainfall deficit this monsoon. While the low-pressure system is expected to bring rains to southern coastal districts of Kanyakumari, Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam and Puducherry, it will provide a cooling effect to Chennai where the temperature will rest in the mid-20s. No fishermen warnings have been issued.