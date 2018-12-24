Expert explains 

Justice K Chandru By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Iam from Andhra. My wife has imposed false cases against me like 498A, but she refuses to give a divorce. Can I file a divorce petition in Chennai or in my home town? — Ashwanth Mahendrakar

A matrimonial dispute can be raised at three places i.e. where the marriage took place, where both parties lastly resided together and where the opposite party at present lives.

However, an amendment has been made to facilitate the aggrieved wife to file the case wherever she resides at present. This provision is not available to the husband. Therefore you will have to file your case only at the place where your wife resides.

I was working as a tutor in casualty in KMC Hospital. I resigned in October 1997. I was asked to pay `50,000 bond amount and I did. After three months, I left service. Till now I have not got any orders accepting my resignation. Hence, I am not able to get my GPF amount. I have sent many letters to DME but no response.

What is the legal remedy? — Dr RP RajanA resignation of a medical professional is unilateral. It does not require acceptance. Since you have paid the damages as per the bond, there is no further requirement of acceptance. See a division bench judgment of the Madras High Court in Dr N Udayakumar’s case (2010(6) CTC 491). You can file a writ petition before the High Court seeking for your GPF amount with interest.

My wife had a target of collecting public money to the tune of `8.5 lakh at Pallavaram by a private company, Madhuram Properties Private Ltd in Chinna Chokikulam in Madurai. One of its branch office, name Nalam Realtor, is at Thiru Vee Ka Nagar in Pammal. The team leaders of the company collected the money from my wife. The officials of Nalam Realtors also gave us the receipts, but they failed to return the maturity amounts. Hence, as per your advice we gave a complaint to central crime branch at the Commissioner office in Vepery.

They received a copy of the complaint on 30.10.2018 and made an endorsement of another copy to lodge a report to S6 local police at Pammal. After receiving the complaint, they gave a CSR copy filed against the team leaders. But so far, no action has been taken. How do we recover our money? — GA Harry

File a petition under section 482 Cr.P.C before the High Court seeking for a direction to the police to further investigate and recover the amount from the guilty persons.

I have registered a private limited company in 2016 and because of a mistake by the issuing agency, we got a Pan Card for a partnership firm than for a private company. The IT Department and ITO say we cannot submit our accounts with this card which is issued for a firm and not for a company and that we need to have a Pan card for companies. I tried to get the new Pan Card issued, but no one knows who will issue. The IT Department, MCA and ROC say only NSDL can issue, but now they say they are not authorised to issue. How can this be resolved?

— Ramakrishnan R

There is no question of name change in a Pan Card. You can apply for a fresh pan card in the name of the private limited company. If no satisfactory answer, you can move the high court by way of a writ petition.