Headmaster on the run after girl complains of sexual harassment

The school is co-educational with over 300 students from class VI to class X. Baskar, 40, was the school headmaster.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A government school headmaster has been booked under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually harassing girl students inside the school, a few weeks ago. The school is co-educational with over 300 students from class VI to class X. Baskar, 40, was the school headmaster.

“Last week, one of the students studying in class nine, approached her teacher and complained that the headmaster was misbehaving with her. The teacher who was shocked did not know how to proceed with the issue and asked her to report the same to her mother. However, the girl did not reveal the matter to her mother. But she kept insisting to her mother to change the school as she did not like the behaviour of the headmaster,” said a police officer quoting the officials from the social welfare department.

Meanwhile, on Friday, a call was received at the child helpline, 1098, where one of the students complained about the behaviour of the headmaster. When the officials went and checked the suggestion box at the school, they found a letter inside with details of the behaviour of the headmaster. He is said to have allegedly sexually abused the students.

Based on a complaint, Uthukottai police registered an FIR and launched a hunt for the headmaster who is absconding.

Man arrested for rape

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a woman aged 24 in Tiruvallur district.
The victim lodged a complaint after giving birth to a male child on December 21.

Police said the suspect Silambarasan was married and has a one-year-old child. On one occasion, when his wife’s friend came to see the child, he allegedly raped her after offering her cool drinks. Since then, he had sex with the woman repeatedly by blackmailing her, an investigating officer said. He was arrested and later remanded to custody, police said.

Allegations?

Last week, a girl from the school approached a teacher claiming that the headmaster was misbehaving with her. Though she did not report the matter to her mother, the girl kept on insisting that her school be changed because she did not like the behaviour of the HM

