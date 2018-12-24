Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Corporation conducts plastic ban, cleanliness awareness event held

The Chennai Corporation conducted a Swacchh Bharat and plastic ban awareness program at the CPCL Polytechnic college in Manali on Saturday. 

By Express News Service

Around 500 students and 40 teachers took part in the event that was conducted by the civic body’s Health Department, according to press a release. 

Officials highlighted the importance of clean environments to prevent the spread of communicable and vector-borne diseases such as dengue. The students were sensitised about source segregation and its benefits. 

With the State government is all set to ban an array of single-use plastic items such as sheets, cups, straws and bags, from January 1, officials from the Health department suggested eco-friendly alternatives such areca nut plates, clay tumblers, paper straws and cloth/jute bags. 

“The long-term success of the plastic ban greatly depends on how well the younger generation switches to eco-friendly alternatives. So we are investing a lot of time and effort in the schools and colleges,” said T G Sreenivasan, Chennai Corporation’s health education officer. 

The students also took the Swacchh Bharat and Plastic Ban pledges in the event. Manali zonal officer S Sundar and CPCL principal Dayanandan also took part.

