Prince of Arcot extends Christmas greetings

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali has greeted Christians on the occasion of Christmas. He said “Islam is the only religion, which makes it an article of faith to believe in Prophet Jesus (peace be upon him), and accepts him as one of the greatest Messengers of God. As a matter of fact, even the mother of Prophet Jesus (peace be upon him), Mary, has been honoured in the Holy Qur’an, with a chapter in her name, called “Maryam,”

“It is the same God, who commissioned both Prophet Jesus and Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon them), to spread the common message of Oneness of God to the entire mankind, including all other Prophets mentioned in the Noble Qur’an and the Holy Bible,” he said. ENS