Home Cities Chennai

Savour a slice of history 

 There’s nothing better than returning from temple visit with a packet of prasadam for all those at home.

Published: 24th December 2018 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

Paalada Pradhamam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There’s nothing better than returning from temple visit with a packet of prasadam for all those at home. Delicious pongal, buttery kesari, and crunchy vadas — kovil prasadam comes in many shapes and forms, and is loved by all. To bring these favourite delicacies to the Chennai foodie’s table, iD is hosting a Temple Food Festival, with a special menu curated by celebrity chef and food historian Rakesh Raghunathan.

L Muthu Kumar, chef de cuisine, 
SPI Cinemas|Photos: Ashwin
Prasath

Over the last one-and-a-half months, Raghunathan travelled across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka and visited iconic temples to taste their famous prasadams in order to replicate them to the best of his ability. “I feel that prasadam is something that many people have tried, but many don’t know the stories behind it. Food is universal, and biting into prasadam is a slice of history,” said Raghunathan.
From the Sri Krishna Matha temple in Udupi comes the Pineapple Menaskai, a sweet and spicy dish served to pilgrims.

Raghunathan’s take on the Udupi dish is a thinner, spicier curry with small cubes of pineapple that offer a sweet and tangy break between mouthfuls of appam and gravy. To stay true to the taste of these prasadams, iD will only use local fruits and vegetables such as bitter gourd, raw banana, and yam, as opposed to English vegetables such as capsicum and carrot.

“Most of the temple food is prepared without the green chilli or red chilli. The main source of spice is black pepper. Coriander too, is not typically given in temples, so we only use coriander as a garnish,” said L Muthu Kumar, chef de cuisine, SPI Cinemas. All the rice used is unhusked and raw, to retain maximum nutritional value and stay authentic to the taste.

Of the sweet dishes available, Kerala’s Ambalapuzha paal payasam from Ambalapuzha Temple is a must try. Prepared with ground red rice, ghee, and milk, this pinkish-silver dish is just sweet enough for the Chennai palate. “We want people of all ages to enjoy these prasadams. We want younger people to go their grandparents and say, ‘I had this prasadam today’. We want them to share these memories of food,” said Siddharth Yadav, customer experience designer, SPI Cinemas.

The Temple Food festival will be held at all iD outlets, (Besant Nagar, Sathyam Cinemas, Forum Vijaya Mall and Harrington Road), till  January 3, 2019. The cost of each dish ranges from `100-`130 excluding tax.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
222 dead as volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp