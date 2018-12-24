The ‘wild’ new bar on the block

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: If you’re looking to grab a drink in Besant Nagar, there’s a new place that you can visit — The Tiger House, on 2nd Avenue. The bar, which was opened on Friday, saw people walking in through the night, enjoying the music, admiring the interiors, conversing while chugging drinks and savouring delicious food.

The bar is unique as it consists of three levels and each space has its own distinct ambience and vibe.

“There is something for everyone at The Tiger House,” said a member of the management. “The ground floor is more of a restaurant with a relaxed atmosphere and a pool table for people to enjoy a fun game. In the first floor people can socialise and dance because we have the DJ on this floor. The second floor is the highlight of the place — it is a place for events like live music, stand-up comedy and a lot more exciting stuff that has been lined up.”

The bar is replete with paintings of tigers in different cosy corners and colourful grills that remind one of cages in the zoo. On the second floor especially, where there are dim lights and large windows that overlook a massive tree, you feel like you are in a jungle and on the lookout for a tiger!

“I think this year has been a great one for Chennai in terms of more places opening up for people to enjoy a drink and live music,” said Aishvvarya Suresh, a model-turned-singer who was performing on the night said. “I don’t think Chennai is very conservative. It is just that earlier we had to travel to go places like Bengaluru or Mumbai to enjoy these kinds of events. But now, there are lot more opportunities and it is high time because there is so much talent here in terms of performers; earlier there was not much of a platform for them.”

A unique aspect of The Tiger House is that all three levels have a foolproof soundproofing system that ensures that the music that is being played on one floor does not travel to the ones above or below. So, as one goes from floor to floor, the music changes and so does the vibe. It is like three different experiences in one place — a place to eat, drink and make merry.

Tiger-themed

The bar has a sign that says, ‘Come sober. Leave wild’ and this ‘wild’ theme is something that comes through in the interiors of the place — be it the paintings or the landscaping on the walls. The bar is replete with paintings of tigers in different cosy corners.