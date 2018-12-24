Home Cities Chennai

The ‘wild’ new bar on the block

If you’re looking to grab a drink in Besant Nagar, there’s a new place that you can visit — The Tiger House, on 2nd Avenue.

Published: 24th December 2018 01:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

The Tiger House was opened on Friday  Tamizharasi Kannan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: If you’re looking to grab a drink in Besant Nagar, there’s a new place that you can visit — The Tiger House, on 2nd Avenue. The bar, which was opened on Friday, saw people walking in through the night, enjoying the music, admiring the interiors, conversing while chugging drinks and savouring delicious food. 

The bar is unique as it consists of three levels and each space has its own distinct ambience and vibe. 
“There is something for everyone at The Tiger House,” said a member of the management. “The ground floor is more of a restaurant with a relaxed atmosphere and a pool table for people to enjoy a fun game. In the first floor people can socialise and dance because we have the DJ on this floor. The second floor is the highlight of the place — it is a place for events like live music, stand-up comedy and a lot more exciting stuff that has been lined up.” 

The bar is replete with paintings of tigers in different cosy corners and colourful grills that remind one of cages in the zoo. On the second floor especially, where there are dim lights and large windows that overlook a massive tree, you feel like you are in a jungle and on the lookout for a tiger!  

“I think this year has been a great one for Chennai in terms of more places opening up for people to enjoy a drink and live music,” said Aishvvarya Suresh, a model-turned-singer who was performing on the night said. “I don’t think Chennai is very conservative. It is just that earlier we had to travel to go places like Bengaluru or Mumbai to enjoy these kinds of events. But now, there are lot more opportunities and it is high time because there is so much talent here in terms of performers;  earlier there was not much of a platform for them.” 

A unique aspect of The Tiger House is that all three levels have a foolproof soundproofing system that ensures that the music that is being played on one floor does not travel to the ones above or below. So, as one goes from floor to floor, the music changes and so does the vibe. It is like three different experiences in one place — a place to eat, drink and make merry. 

Tiger-themed

The bar has a sign that says, ‘Come sober. Leave wild’ and this ‘wild’ theme is something that comes through in the interiors of the place — be it the paintings or the landscaping on the walls. The bar is replete with paintings of tigers in different cosy corners.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
222 dead as volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp