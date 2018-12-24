Three die in accident near Walajabad

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three persons died and seven injured in an accident in Kancheepuram district on Sunday early morning.

Police said S Kishore (3) of Nayakankuppam at Walajabad died of illness on Saturday. To attend the funeral, nine of his relatives from Porur hired a car and were towards Walajabad. When they were at Kattavakkam junction around 3.30 am, about 5 km from Walajabad, a cement-laden lorry, lost control and collided with the car,” said the police. The car driver Sakthivel (25) died on the spot.

Passers-by rushed nine others to the Government Hospital at Chengalpattu where Chithra (38) and Jegathambal (58) succumbed to injuries. Valliappan (38), Nagendran (26) Anjugam (26) Madhavan (17) Rabiya (3) Vijayalakshmi (38) and Bharath (10) are all undergoing treatment at the hospital.