TVS, ITC and LG are city’s most attractive brands

This was followed by ITC (all-India rank 85) and LG Televisions (all-India rank 5) in the second and third places respectively, in Chennai. 

Published: 24th December 2018 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : India’s Most Attractive Brands Report 2018, in its fifth edition, has listed 1,000 most attractive brands by consumer choices, based on TRA Research’s proprietary model of brand attractiveness. Chennaiites chose TVS two-wheelers as the most attractive brand in the city. The Chennai-based brand It was ranked 67th in all-India ranks.

TRA Research has been scientifically measuring buying propensity, conducting syndicated research on its’ proprietary matrices of ‘Brand trust’ and ‘Brand attractiveness’ since 2010.Speaking of the stark contrasts between the different cities in India, N Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research, gave a simple example between Lucknow and New Delhi. While New Delhi men’s top brands were of luxury cars or gadgets, Lucknow men’s top brands included cosmetics.

“Choices of consumers based on attractiveness show their desire quotient for brands, and in turn reflect the city’s personality,” he said. “The most attractive brands chosen in Chennai are completely different from that of the all-India ranks, showing that Chennaiites think and act differently. Not knowing such nuances in consumer behaviour in different cities explains the difference between success and failure of brands.”Brands which scored very low in Chennai are Dabur Real, Limca, Amul, Philips, Apple among others. 

