Visitors shop, play and sing at this carnival

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The lights are up at the Savera Hotel in Mylapore and the Christmas carnival has rolled out in full glory. The one-day festival that has become an important event in the year-end calendar of the hotel, was thrown open to public on Sunday.

It is organised every year by Savera Hotel in association with BOB cycling community. A total of 30 stalls celebrating food, organic cosmetics, music, fitness and workshops were set up at the venue. From newbies to established firms, everybody set up their stalls at the Savera Hotel.

“Platforms like these are great for home-based entrepreneurs like us. They provide an opportunity for developing contacts and receiving direct feedback of your product. And of course, the fun part of the event that brings in Christmas cheer,” said Marieen Vijay, owner, Catalyst Food, a company that offers vegan alternatives, who set up a stall at the event.

The Christmas carnival also hosted games, a live band and magic show followed by the traditional carols. The winners of the fitness competition held at all the O2 gym outlets in the city were announced during the carnival.