Chennai girl kills mom who stopped her from eloping with Facebook boyfriend

Police said Devi Priya, 19, a resident of Anjaneyapuram, had befriended Vivek through Facebook six months ago.

Published: 25th December 2018 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A second-year college student allegedly killed her mother at Tiruvallur on Monday, when the woman attempted to stop her daughter from eloping with a man whom she reportedly befriended over Facebook. 

Police said Devi Priya, 19, a resident of Anjaneyapuram, had befriended one Vivek through Facebook six months ago. "Recently, her parents found this and restricted her from going out and using her cell phone. She informed Vivek and decided to run away from home to live with him," said a police officer. 

On Monday evening, Vivek had sent two of his friends - Vignesh and Sathish - to bring Devi Priya to Kumbakonam. 

"As she was packing her bag, her mother Banumathi learnt that she was leaving the house and stopped her. In a fit of rage, Devi picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed her mother in the presence of the two men," said the officer. 

The men who witnessed the incident escaped from the house but the neighbours who spotted blood stains on the men's shirts nabbed them and handed them to the police. 

The police have arrested Devi Priya, Vivek, Vignesh and Sathish. 

Police said Devi was living with her parents Sivagurunathan, Banumathy and her sister Chamundeswari. Vivek, a native of Kumbakonam, was working in a garment shop. 

TAGS
Chennai murder case Facebook Boyfriend Devi Priya Vivek Vignesh

