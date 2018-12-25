Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Youth killed after bike rams into median at East Coast Road

The tragedy struck when Nitesh lost control of his bike near Injambakkam and rammed into a central median.

Published: 25th December 2018 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Christmas eve, a group of boys allegedly speeding on their motorbikes in East Coast Road paid a heavy price, as one of the bikes rammed into a central median, killing the rider. 

Nitesh Kumar, a 19-year-old hailing from Kodungaiyur went on a ride with 11 boys on six bikes, after attending the midnight mass. 

The tragedy struck when Nitesh lost control of his bike near Injambakkam and rammed into a central median, while they were returning home. While Nitesh was killed on the spot, another youth Dinesh Kumar who was riding pillion sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital in Chennai, said police sources. 

The boys were aged between 18 and 20 and were not wearing helmets when the accident happened, police added. Nitesh is said to have purchased the bike only three weeks ago. 

The Adyar traffic investigation police have registered a case and investigations are on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai bike accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp