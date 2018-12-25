Chennai: Youth killed after bike rams into median at East Coast Road

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Christmas eve, a group of boys allegedly speeding on their motorbikes in East Coast Road paid a heavy price, as one of the bikes rammed into a central median, killing the rider.

Nitesh Kumar, a 19-year-old hailing from Kodungaiyur went on a ride with 11 boys on six bikes, after attending the midnight mass.

The tragedy struck when Nitesh lost control of his bike near Injambakkam and rammed into a central median, while they were returning home. While Nitesh was killed on the spot, another youth Dinesh Kumar who was riding pillion sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital in Chennai, said police sources.

The boys were aged between 18 and 20 and were not wearing helmets when the accident happened, police added. Nitesh is said to have purchased the bike only three weeks ago.

The Adyar traffic investigation police have registered a case and investigations are on.