Constable booked for trapping friend in ganja case after verbal duel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The City police have booked a police constable who, in a bid to take revenge on his friend after a verbal duel, allegedly trapped him in a ganja case. Ramadurai, the police constable attached to the Chennai city police, on Saturday, had a party with his friends, Arumugam, a mechanic, and Sathish, at a bar at Anakaputhur.“During the party, the trio got into a verbal duel in which Sathish had abused Ramadurai. In a bid to take revenge, the constable devised a trap for Sathish,” added the police personnel.

He further added that Ramadurai had purchased 200 grams of ganja and handed it over to Arumugam, instructing him to keep it in a motorbike which belonged to Sathish, which was parked near Shankar Nagar police station.

“Later, on Sunday morning, Ramadurai made an anonymous call to the Shankar Nagar police station and alerted them about the ganja kept in Sathish’s bike,” said police personnel. A team of police inspected the motorbike and found the ganja packet and took him for inquiry. The police scanned CCTV footage near the station and found Arumugam placing the ganja and nabbed him.

During the inquiry, Arumugan informed the police about Ramadurai’s plan. The police reached his house but found it to be locked. A hunt has been launched for him. During the investigation, it was revealed that recently, the trio were drinking alcohol which led to a fight. In a bid to take revenge on Sathish, the duo devised a plan. Police senior officers have ordered to place Ramadurai under suspension. A case has been registered against Ramadurai and Arumugan under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, (NDPS Act).