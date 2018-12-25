Home Cities Chennai

Constable booked for trapping friend in ganja case after verbal duel

The City police have booked a police constable who, in a bid to take revenge on his friend after a verbal duel, allegedly trapped him in a ganja case.

Published: 25th December 2018 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

marijuana, weed, cannabis, ganja

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The City police have booked a police constable who, in a bid to take revenge on his friend after a verbal duel, allegedly trapped him in a ganja case. Ramadurai,  the police constable attached to the Chennai city police, on Saturday, had a party with his friends, Arumugam, a mechanic, and Sathish, at a bar at Anakaputhur.“During the party, the trio got into a verbal duel in which Sathish had abused Ramadurai. In a bid to take revenge, the constable devised a trap for Sathish,” added the police personnel.

He further added that Ramadurai had purchased 200 grams of ganja and handed it over to Arumugam, instructing him to keep it in a motorbike which belonged to Sathish, which was parked near Shankar Nagar police station.

“Later, on Sunday morning, Ramadurai made an anonymous call to the Shankar Nagar police station and alerted them about the ganja kept in Sathish’s bike,” said police personnel. A team of police inspected the motorbike and found the ganja packet and took him for inquiry. The police scanned CCTV footage near the station and found Arumugam placing the ganja and nabbed him.

During the inquiry, Arumugan informed the police about Ramadurai’s plan. The police reached his house but found it to be locked. A hunt has been launched for him. During the investigation, it was revealed that recently, the trio were drinking alcohol which led to a fight. In a bid to take revenge on Sathish, the duo devised a plan. Police senior officers have ordered to place Ramadurai under suspension. A case has been registered against Ramadurai and Arumugan under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, (NDPS Act).

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ganja case Chennai police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp