CPCB orders Manali Petro to close down its polluting plant

C Shivakumar

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a major setback to Manali Petrochemicals, the Central Pollution Control Board has ordered the company to close down operations of its Plant-I with immediate effect. The Board has also requested the State electricity board to disconnect power supply to the unit except for domestic and security needs.

The CPCB has issued the order based on an inspection carried out by a team from its regional directorate in Bengaluru. The team collected effluent samples from an outlet of the treatment plant installed in the company. Upon analysis, it was found that the company was violating several environmental norms.

For instance, the Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) level was found to be 114 milligrams of oxygen consumed per litre, which is much higher than the specified value of 100. Similarly, the Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) -- which is the total measurement of all chemicals in water -- was found to be 476 milligrams of oxygen consumed per litre, compared to CPCB prescribed value of 250.

The plant was also found to be causing serious air pollution. CPCB conducted a stack monitoring of the boiler in the plant and found that levels of Particulate Matter was alarmingly high — 474 mg per cubic metre compared to prescribed value of 100. Prolonged exposure to particulate matter can cause serious health issues, especially in those with lung and heart diseases. Levels of another hazardous gas, sulphur dioxide (SO2) was also found to be alarmingly high at 3,457 milligrams per cubic metre, double the prescribed value of 1,700.