Home Cities Chennai

CPCB orders Manali Petro to close down its polluting plant

In a major setback to Manali Petrochemicals, the Central Pollution Control Board has ordered the company to close down operations of its Plant-I with immediate effect.

Published: 25th December 2018 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a major setback to Manali Petrochemicals, the Central Pollution Control Board has ordered the company to close down operations of its Plant-I with immediate effect. The Board has also requested the State electricity board to disconnect power supply to the unit except for domestic and security needs.  

The CPCB has issued the order based on an inspection carried out by a team from its regional directorate in Bengaluru. The team collected effluent samples from an outlet of the treatment plant installed in the company. Upon analysis, it was found that the company was violating several environmental norms.      

For instance, the Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) level was found to be 114 milligrams of oxygen consumed per litre, which is much higher than the specified value of 100. Similarly, the Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) -- which is the total measurement of all chemicals in water -- was found to be 476 milligrams of oxygen consumed per litre, compared to CPCB prescribed value of 250. 

The plant was also found to be causing serious air pollution. CPCB conducted a stack monitoring of the boiler in the plant and found that levels of Particulate Matter was alarmingly high — 474 mg per cubic metre compared to prescribed value of 100. Prolonged exposure to particulate matter can cause serious health issues, especially in those with lung and heart diseases. Levels of another hazardous gas, sulphur dioxide (SO2) was also found to be alarmingly high at 3,457 milligrams per cubic metre, double the prescribed value of 1,700.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manali Petrochemicals Central Pollution Control Board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp