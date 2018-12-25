Home Cities Chennai

Ex-judge, lawyer move court against Pachaiyappa Trust administrators

The Trust was managed by an elected Board of Trustees and presently under the management of the interim administrator Justice Shanmugam appointed by the High Court.

Published: 25th December 2018 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Justice K P Sivasubramaniyan, a retired judge of the Madras High Court and noted advocate S Doraisamy, both former students of the Pachaiyappa’s College, have moved the High Court, questioning the alleged commercial activities of the trustees, who are administering the properties of the Trust. They prayed to the court to suggest suitable amendments to the scheme framed in 2008 by the High Court for the management of the Trust.

Justice K Kalyanasundaram, before whom the applications came up for hearing, ordered notice last week to the Trust Board led by its interim administrator Justice P Shanmugam, a retired judge of the High Court.
The judge posted further hearing on the applications after four weeks. The applications sought to constitute an empowered authority consisting of three eminent persons, whose decisions should be binding on the management of the Trust Board.

The Trust was managed by an elected Board of Trustees and presently under the management of the interim administrator Justice Shanmugam appointed by the High Court. The main objective and purpose of the Trust was to administer the charities and running the educational institutions. However, it was noticed in the recent past that the Board had deviated from the main objective and was involved in commercial activities contrary to the purpose of the formation of the Trust, petitioners alleged.

Kalyana mandapams (wedding halls) were constructed on the campus of C Kandaswamy Naidu and Pachaiyappa’s Colleges by utilising the funds of the Trust and the charities and fixed deposits. They were leased out for 20 years for disproportionately low rents. Several other buildings were permitted to be demolished and no objection certificates were issued for putting up new constructions. All these activities amounted to alienation of the properties without the High Court’s permission, they added.

The internal auditors of the Trust had released a report for 2017-18, observing that the Trust Board was in financial difficulties and lacked financial discipline. The interim administrator’s reports also found various irregularities and illegalities and suggested measures to safeguard the Trust, charities and institutions.

“In the absence of punitive provisions for the failure to provide income and expenditure and violations of the budgetary provisions and lack of proper auditing, the management of Pachaiyappa’s Trust appears to have manipulated the income of the Trust by putting up commercial buildings”, they added and suggested eight  modifications/amendments to the existing scheme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pachaiyappa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp