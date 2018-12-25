Home Cities Chennai

Madras High Court slam PIL petitioner for wasting their time

CHENNAI: The second bench of the Madras High Court has slammed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petitioner for filing a frivolous petition, thereby wasting the court’s precious time. The bench was dismissing a PIL from Chennai Egmore Residents and Owners Welfare Association praying for a direction to the authorities concerned, to seal and demolish the illegal and unauthorised construction of a temple on Poosala Gengu Street, Sri Ayyappa Prarthana Mandir Samithi Trust.

The counsel for the authorities brought to the notice of the bench that the same petitioner had filed a PIL on the same issue and a division bench of this court, dismissed it, earlier. No further construction or demolition of the property in question has been undertaken by the Trust. The Chennai Corporation had also ensured that the Trust was involved in no more construction activities.

 “In view of the said stand taken by the authorities, we do not find any fresh cause of action in public interest for which the petitioner again presented the said repetitive petition in this court again,” the bench added & dismissed it.

In another case, the same bench pulled up ‘Traffic’ K R Ramaswamy for filing a PIL petition praying for a direction to the authorities to take action against Sree Kumaran Jewellery and Chennai Silk Buildings situated throughout the State and all other buildings in T Nagar, for allegedly putting up constructions in violation of rules and byelaws.

The petitioner has filed the PIL, claiming to be a social activist, the bench noted. “We are satisfied that the petitioner does not seem to have a locus standi in the present case and without specific details of violations of rules and buildings etc., he has filed the petition with broad and sweeping allegations,” the bench pointed out.

