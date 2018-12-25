Home Cities Chennai

NHRC urged to reopen case of anti-Sterlite protesters’ killing

The autopsy reports of 12 out of 13 protesters killed showed they were hit by bullets in the head or chest, and half of them were shot from behind. 

Published: 25th December 2018 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Smoke billows from burning barricades as agitators march through streets demanding the closure of Vedanta's Sterlite Copper unit in Thoothkudi | PTI

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two months after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) closed the case pertaining to the killing of 13 anti-Sterlite protesters by the State police in Thoothkudi, human rights groups have urged the commission to re-open the case after the autopsy reports of the victims was leaked to the media.

The autopsy reports of 12 out of 13 protesters killed showed they were hit by bullets in the head or chest, and half of them were shot from behind. 

Urging the NHRC to reopen the case, Henri Tiphagne, founder and executive director of Madurai-based human rights organisation People’s Watch, has told NHRC chairperson H L Dattu that the families of those killed in the firing had been denied post-mortem reports for seven months despite the Tamil Nadu government’s assurance to the Madras High Court that the reports would be handed over to the victims’ families.

Alleging that the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission of Inquiry had till now examined 90 witnesses and needed to examine 450 more witnesses which would take a minimum of one more year, Henri said the NHRC, before closing the case, should have insisted on asking for details of the disciplinary action initiated against those senior officers whose was responsible for the actions that followed leading to the killings and several hundred being injured.

“Till date there is no FIR that names any police personnel or officer responsible for the deaths that have occurred and for injuries to several hundreds of persons,” said Henri.“The Commission while putting the onus on the judicial commission formed by the government of Tamil Nadu has failed to use its own powers under the Protection of Human Rights Act, which is more wide and powerful than the terms of reference of the judicial commission formed by the government of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NHRC Sterlite Thoothkudi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp