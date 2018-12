Power supply to be suspended in parts of city tomorrow

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Wednesday from 9 am to 4 pm in these following areas.

Kolathur: Harbour Colony, Venkateshwara Colony, Milk Colony Road, Rizwan Road, Arul Nagar, Narayanasamy Garden, Rekha Nagar, Solaiamman Kovil, Koyathopu, Sastri Nagar, M.H Road, Annai Sathya Nagar, Chandraprabu Colony, GNT Road part, Periyar Nagar, Moolakadai, Thanikachalam Nagar and Kolathur Area, Thirupathi Nagar, Balaji Nagar, United colony, Thirumalai Nagar, Nermai Nagar, Valarmathi Nagar, Kumaran Nagar, Kolathur Area, Lakshmipuram, Vinayagapuram, Muthamizh Nagar, 1,2,3,4,5,7 th Block, Muthamizh Nagar 7 th Block Part of Industrial Area, Teachers colony, Gandhi Nagar, T.H.Road, Simpson group of Companies.