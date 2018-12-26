A crafty way to spend NYE

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Planning to throw a New Year’s Eve party at home with a DIY (Do-It-Yourself) touch to it? Here are a few fun, easy and creative DIY decor ideas for you to ring in the New Year, and give your party a quirky and personalised touch

Paper Rosette by Lokesh Kumar, product designer, Paper to Bag

Materials Required

Printed/plain paper, measuring ruler, paper cutter/blade, glue gun, two gold circles with a 2-inch diameter

Steps

Cut the paper 30 inches × 4 inches

Make pleats by folding the smaller side at a size of 1 inch

Hold both edges with two hands and bring them together to form a circle. Glue together to maintain shape

Glue on the circles on the center, both in the front and back of the rosette

Straw bunting | by Swetha NS, co-founder, The Tailored Tale

Materials required: Straws, wool

Gather a bunch of colourful straws.

Take a string of wool or a thread and start stringing the straws to form triangles. Make sure the thread is long enough to cover the desired area

Straw table decor | by Swetha NS, co-founder, The Tailored Tale

Materials Required: Colourful straws, paper, tape

Gather a bunch of colourful straws of equal and unequal sizes

Roll a small ball of paper and start taping it on the end of each straw to achieve the desired shape

Make sure that the shape is stable by using equal sizes on both sides. Your table decor is ready

DIY Glitter Mason Jar

by Zeba Rahman, proprietor-cum-chief product designer, Paper to Bag

Materials Required

Mason Jar, White Adhesive / Fevicol, Masking tape, Jute Rope, Pixie Dust/Glitter Powder, Fresh Flowers for enhancement

Stick the masking tape at a height of 3 inches from the bottom of the jar

Apply white adhesive on this lower portion of the mason jar, and then quickly dust the glitter powder evenly onto the jar, by rotating the jar. Leave to dry

Once dry, carefully peel off the masking tape. This ensures a neat finish

Apply adhesive, about 1 inch, around the jar

Take the jute rope and quickly circle it around the jar about 3-4 times. Ensure that it sticks well on the adhesive

Arrange the fresh flowers in the jar to make an attractive centerpiece

Au-Naturale decor

by Swetha NS, co-founder, The Tailored Tale

Materials Required: Leaves, twigs of different shapes and sizes, table, thermocol, gold spray

Gather leaves and twigs of different shapes and sizes from different plants

Take a table or a stool and place a block of thermocol (1-inch length x 1-inch breadth x 10-inch depth)

Start making a composition with twigs and leaves by poking them into the thermocol

Buy a gold spray can and follow the instructions printed on the can for a seamless gold finish on the created composition (You can also use any colour as per your choice)