A crafty way to spend NYE

Published: 26th December 2018

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Planning to throw a New Year’s Eve party at home with a DIY (Do-It-Yourself) touch to it? Here are a few fun, easy and creative DIY decor ideas for you to ring in the New Year, and give your party a quirky and personalised touch

Paper Rosette by Lokesh Kumar, product designer, Paper to Bag
   Materials Required
Printed/plain paper, measuring ruler, paper cutter/blade, glue gun, two gold circles with a 2-inch diameter
   Steps
  Cut the paper 30 inches × 4 inches
  Make pleats by folding the smaller side at a size of 1 inch 
  Hold both edges with two hands and bring them together to form a circle. Glue together to maintain shape
  Glue on the circles on the center, both in the front and back of the rosette

Straw bunting |  by Swetha NS, co-founder, The Tailored Tale

Materials required: Straws, wool
  Gather a bunch of colourful straws. 
  Take a string of wool or a thread and start stringing the straws to form triangles. Make sure the thread is long enough to cover the desired area

Straw table decor | by Swetha NS, co-founder, The Tailored Tale
Materials Required: Colourful straws, paper, tape

  Gather a bunch of colourful straws of equal and unequal sizes 
   Roll a small ball of paper and start taping it on the end of each straw to achieve the desired shape
  Make sure that the shape is stable by using equal sizes on both sides. Your table decor is ready

DIY Glitter Mason Jar
by Zeba Rahman, proprietor-cum-chief product designer, Paper to Bag
   Materials Required
Mason Jar, White Adhesive / Fevicol, Masking tape, Jute Rope, Pixie Dust/Glitter Powder, Fresh Flowers for enhancement
  Stick the masking tape at a height of 3 inches from the bottom of the jar
  Apply white adhesive on this lower portion of the mason jar, and then quickly dust the glitter powder evenly onto the jar, by rotating the jar. Leave to dry
  Once dry, carefully peel off the masking tape. This ensures a neat finish
  Apply adhesive, about 1 inch, around the jar
  Take the jute rope and quickly circle it around the jar about 3-4 times. Ensure that it sticks well on the adhesive
  Arrange the fresh flowers in the jar to make an attractive centerpiece

Au-Naturale decor 
by Swetha NS, co-founder, The Tailored Tale
Materials Required: Leaves, twigs of different shapes and sizes, table, thermocol, gold spray 
  Gather leaves and twigs of different shapes and sizes from different plants
  Take a table or a stool and place a block of thermocol (1-inch length x 1-inch breadth x 10-inch depth)
  Start making a composition with twigs and leaves by poking them into the thermocol 
  Buy a gold spray can and follow the instructions printed on the can for a seamless gold finish on the created composition (You can also use any colour as per your choice)

