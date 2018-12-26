A loving home for one and all

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Banumathi was 30 years old when she joined the SOS Children’s Village — Chatnath Homes in Tambaram, a facility that provides a home-like environment for children who are social orphans and/or destitute — as an SOS mother. “I raised 23 children in the three decades that I worked there. Though I say I ‘worked’ there, it never felt like it. It was like being part of a family.

Just like any ‘regular family’, we used to celebrate festivals, play, cook, have arguments, feel loved; it was a fulfilling journey,” says the 64-year-old. Now, after retirement, she lives along with two children whom she raised in the village. “I live with my children, and I have 13 grandchildren. They are all well settled and independent. They all take care of their ‘amma’ now,” she says reflecting on the philosophy of the SOS Children’s Villages concept — A loving home for every child. “It was a home in every aspect,” she says.

The SOS Children’s Village in the city was established in 1979 and as it marches towards its 40th foundation day early next year, we caught up with Uma Narayanan, managing trustee about the journey of the NGO. Seated in her office at Chatnath Trust, the establishment that runs the NGO, the septuagenarian who has been helming the functions of the NGO with panache, brims with enthusiasm as she recalls the genesis of the Village. “If you notice, any strong organisation is always built from bottom to top. Our mothers and children are our foundation, and whatever we are today is because of teamwork,” she says.

It was the ‘social dream’ of her grandfather, to do something for children that translated into its current nature. “When he handed over the baton to me, I was indifferent to the idea of working for a cause. But after he passed away, I felt the need to do something. The basic idea was to start an orphanage, but forty years ago, orphanages were different. Children would be crying and yearning for love, attention and affection. I wanted to break that image and that’s when I was serendipitously directed to SOS Villages which was just then starting in New Delhi. I went to the office there, and was quite impressed by the concept,” she shares.

Uma attended the inauguration of SOS Village in Kolkata in 1977 where she met the brain behind the concept, Hermann Gmeiner. “The idea was set and we followed the steps. That’s how it began,” she says.Since then, the NGO has helped about 545 children. “Through a recent preventive initiative, The Family Strengthening Program, we have reached out to about 475 children at risk within their family backgrounds, are being supported to become socially and financially stable,” she says.

Giving us a visual description of the Village that won the ‘Best Child Care Institution Award’ (2016-2017) by The Tamil Nadu Government District Child Protection Unit, Kancheepuram, Uma says, “We haven’t touched the main house, and it remains as it is. We have built clusters of homes around it, like the fingers of a hand. It’s a man-made village,” she shares. The Village has 15 family homes, a library, an auditorium, and a medical centre. “In each family home, about 8-10 children live together with a mother, and each member of the family have roles and responsibilities as in any family. The model enables them to become a part of a larger community,” she says.

Her eyes gleam as she talks about ‘her children’. “Our children have grown up and are pursuing a career in different fields. On hearing about our 40th anniversary, they all came forward to contribute. You see this logo on this pen? This was designed by one of the children for the foundation day celebration,” she beams, showing the white and blue pen.

She pauses for a moment and recalls an incident. “One of our children who was married lost her husband in an accident. Before the news reached us, the other children, about 20-30 of them visited her and provided her with both monetary and emotional support. In all honesty, when we established the Village, we didn’t expect it to create such a bond. We are proud,” she smiles.

The project at Tambaram completes 40 years of service on January 25, 2019, and is facing a future which holds great promise for the children. “We will be unfolding innovative alternative care models, such as Group Foster Care, Kinship Care, where we help children in the care of a relative and we will increase our engagement with the Family Strengthening Programme,” she says.