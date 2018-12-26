An asana to help relieve backache

Home Cities Chennai

CHENNAI : Urdhva Mukha Svanasan, also translates to the upward facing dog, resembles a dog stretching its anterior body supported on its fore legs. (This is how dogs typically stretch — to keep fit!)
STEPS
Lie down on the floor on your stomach (prone position). Next bring your hands (palms down) directly below the ribs with the thumbs tucked under the last two ribs, close to the stomach. Place your legs together and parallel to each other. Now push the floor with your hands and lift the upper body off the floor. Raise your head, shoulders, chest, pelvis as well as your thighs and knees, off the floor. Your body will be balanced on your hands and toes.

Now push your chest forward and raise your head towards the ceiling, arching your neck to gaze upwards. The back of the neck will be contracted. Your arms will be completely straight. Tighten your gluteus maximus in the buttocks to relax and stretch the antagonist muscles — the hip flexors and the quadriceps.

Hold the position for 15 seconds to a minute, depending on your ability, as you continue breathing normally. Slowly lower yourself by bending your elbows. First your knees and thighs followed by your pelvis, chest, shoulders and head will come down — in the reverse order of lifting them up. After lowering yourself, rest for a few minutes on your stomach with your elbows relaxed and head turned sideways, resting on the right or left cheek.

BENEFITS
This pose stretches the anterior body as well as the abdomen and is a good contraction for the back. This cures most back and spine ailments including a stiff back, backache, lumbago, sciatica and prolapsed discs. The triceps are also stretched. The chest gets expanded. Blood circulation in the pelvic region is improved.

(Anshu Vyas Seetharaman is a yoga and fitness trainer at Sri Aurobindo Society,Bengaluru)

