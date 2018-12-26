An evening of ‘quirky’ stories 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : New Year’s eve is a week away, but Shiraz at Tryst in Neelankarai gives you a good reason to head over there today at 6.30pm to sip a hot cuppa, and listen to stories of a bygone era at the book-reading session of Moonlight Baby by Asma Menon. Asma’s first novel puts the spotlight on things that are often taken for granted. She weaves it into a delightful read in her characteristically witty and warm way.

“It is an eclectic range of stories,” said Asma. “The stories are set in 1960’s Madras. They are simple stories which make it very easy to identify with. The reactions I have received too are from people who have said the book addresses the small things that we often do not even acknowledge.”

Calling the stories ‘quirky’ and with a ‘surprise at the end,’ the author said that those who attend the book reading will be in for a memorable ride. She said that while the book reads like a novella, it can be read as a set of standalone short stories too.

As a celebrated artist, this book is an interesting way to see the world through her imaginative eyes. The book-reading session promises to be one of engaging tales, sprinkled with wit and humour, and served with a generous dollop of nostalgia.

“Asma’s writing has a style reminiscent of a time when everything was relaxed, uncomplicated and priorities were different. People saying things that they really mean to. Doing things that they actually want to. You finally end with the feeling that you’ve travelled in a time machine which has opened a new world which existed once upon a time,” said Poochi Venkat, naturalist and photographer.

The book-reading session will be followed by signing and sales. For details, call: 7299921786.