Approver seeks security in doctor murder case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: P Iyyappan, an accused who has now turned approver in the 2013 murder of a doctor, Subbiah here, in his deposition in the trial court on Monday sought police protection for him.

In a detailed letter to the judge, he alleged that the parents of the main accused in the case visited his house, offered Rs 20 lakh and also issued threats to depose in their favour. Iyyappan deposed in court of I Additional Sessions Judge, M N Senthil Kumar, his role and that of others in the murder at Abhiramapuram on September 14, 2013.