Attend this seminar to know about job opportunities in Japan

Entry is free and is open to all. The event is happening at the language school from 11 am to 1 pm.

'Jobs in Japan' seminar will be held at the Hayakawa Japanese Language School & Cultural Center on December 29

CHENNAI: Are you someone who is looking for a chance to work in Japan and are unsure of what that might entail? Here is your chance to get some clarity on that with the ‘Jobs in Japan’ seminar that will be held at the Hayakawa Japanese Language School & Cultural Center on December 29.

The seminar will touch upon issues like the kind of jobs available, life in Japan, living cost in Japan and will also be a forum for you to get any other questions you have relating to work life in Japan answered.
Skanda Narayanan, Japan India Talent Center, Nagoya who is overseeing recruiting activity in Japan, will explain and introduce the huge opportunities in Japan and how important Japanese skills are for that through an interactive presentation and Q&A session.

Entry is free and is open to all. The event is happening at the language school from 11 am to 1 pm.
However, since there are only limited seats available, interested candidates will have to e-mail their name, contact number and latest CV on or before December 27 by 5 pm to contact@hayakawa.in
For more information, you can check the Hayakawa Japanese Language School & Cultural Center Facebook page or contact them on 08939990770.

