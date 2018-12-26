Duo nabbed for burglary, 15 sovereigns recovered

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing valuables from a house at Periyapalayam. Varadammal had filed a complaint with police stating that a five-sovereign gold chain was stolen from her house. With the help of CCTV footage, police identified the men as Karthik, son-in-law of the woman and his friend Ambedkar.

Police arrested the duo and found that the two were involved in more than three burglaries. A case has been registered. About 15 sovereigns of gold were recovered from the two, police said.