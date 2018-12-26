Home Cities Chennai

Felix brought good luck to my life

Felix is a good boy who is quiet and calm. He understands everything.

Published: 26th December 2018 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Priyanka Rajwani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: I have a Shih Tzu, Felix. He is two years old. Before I got him, I was fostering a dog. I was very sad when he got adopted. That’s when one of my friends got me this Shih Tzu. We named him Felix as the name stands for one with good luck. It proved to be right. He’s the most beautiful thing that has happened to me in my life.

Felix is a good boy who is quiet and calm. He understands everything. He behaves well when we got out. He doesn’t trouble me, he cooperates and adjusts well according to the surroundings or situations. I love how he greets me at the door when I am back from work. Coming back home to him is the best part of my day. But, the one thing I do not like about him is that he is very possessive of me and his toys. He wouldn’t let any other dog play with me. The moment he sees one nearing me, he would scare them away. He doesn’t like to share his toys either. He gets into fights with other dogs whey they they try to take his toys away. He gets excited when he gets a new toy. When I am not in a good mood, he understands, gets his toy and asks me to play fetch with him.

Before getting him, I was worried if I could take care of him but it was all put to rest the moment he walked into my life. But, I am still a little scared of anything going wrong with his routine.He’s been a great learner. Training him was never a challenge. Grooming him needs lot of patience though. Initially, finding him a proper diet was. I learned what’s good and bad for him and so, it became easy.     

People who love pets and are willing to take responsibility should definitely get one. Pets are great companions for life.Having a pet has changed me a lot. I have become more responsible as I have one more life to take care of — his food, health and other needs. Living with him has made me more kind towards other animals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp