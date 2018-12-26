Felix brought good luck to my life

Priyanka Rajwani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: I have a Shih Tzu, Felix. He is two years old. Before I got him, I was fostering a dog. I was very sad when he got adopted. That’s when one of my friends got me this Shih Tzu. We named him Felix as the name stands for one with good luck. It proved to be right. He’s the most beautiful thing that has happened to me in my life.

Felix is a good boy who is quiet and calm. He understands everything. He behaves well when we got out. He doesn’t trouble me, he cooperates and adjusts well according to the surroundings or situations. I love how he greets me at the door when I am back from work. Coming back home to him is the best part of my day. But, the one thing I do not like about him is that he is very possessive of me and his toys. He wouldn’t let any other dog play with me. The moment he sees one nearing me, he would scare them away. He doesn’t like to share his toys either. He gets into fights with other dogs whey they they try to take his toys away. He gets excited when he gets a new toy. When I am not in a good mood, he understands, gets his toy and asks me to play fetch with him.

Before getting him, I was worried if I could take care of him but it was all put to rest the moment he walked into my life. But, I am still a little scared of anything going wrong with his routine.He’s been a great learner. Training him was never a challenge. Grooming him needs lot of patience though. Initially, finding him a proper diet was. I learned what’s good and bad for him and so, it became easy.

People who love pets and are willing to take responsibility should definitely get one. Pets are great companions for life.Having a pet has changed me a lot. I have become more responsible as I have one more life to take care of — his food, health and other needs. Living with him has made me more kind towards other animals.