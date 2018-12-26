Home Cities Chennai

Girl kills mother for foiling her run away bid with Facebook friend

Published: 26th December 2018

CHENNAI: A second-year college student allegedly killed her mother in Tiruvallur on Monday when the latter attempted to stop the former from eloping with a man whom she had befriended through Facebook.

Police said Devi Priya, 19, of Anjaneyapuram had befriended one Vivek six months ago. Recently, her parents found this and restricted her from going out and using her phone. She informed Vivek, a native of Kumbakonam and working in a garment shop, and decided to run away from home to live with him, said a police officer.

On Monday, Vivek sent his friends Vignesh and Sathish, to bring Priya to Kumbakonam.As she was packing her bag, her mother Banumathi (51) stopped her. Meanwhile, the youth also reached the house and in a fit of rage it is stated that Vignesh brought out the kitchen knife and Priya allegedly stabbed her mother, the officer said. When the incident happened, Priya’s elder sister was in the bedroom. Hearing screams, she came to her mother’s rescue and alerted neighbours who rushed Banumathi to hospital, but she died on the way. The two youth escaped and reached a ground where they asked the way to the bus stop. Those playing cricket there spotted blood stains on the men’s shirts and nabbed them. Police arrested Devi Priya, Vivek, Vignesh and Sathish and are further investigating.

