Home Cities Chennai

Government to use vacant lands for its affordable housing project within inner city

About 1,630 acres of land is required within Chennai alone for the affordable housing project, as per official records.

Published: 26th December 2018 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a move that is likely to give a fillip to the housing for all programme, the State government is now planning to use the under-utilised land parcels in the inner city for the affordable housing project.

The draft ‘Tamil Nadu urban housing and habitat policy’, which is on the verge of completion, is looking to tap temple lands, institutional lands and defunct plots belonging to public sector units in core areas of the city for this purpose.

About 1,630 acres of land is required within Chennai alone for the affordable housing project, as per official records. Since the government does not hold much land within the city, it’s now in the process of identifying lands with individual government departments, so that they can be pooled and transferred to Slum Clearance Board. There are also plans to prepare a database based on the Geographic Information System, which will be accessible to all departments and updated on a regular basis.  

This is likely to be a blessing for the Commissionerate of Land Administration as it will help the department track transfer of land parcels among various government departments as well as to private entities. It will also help monitor and prevent encroachment of unutilised government lands. Earlier, in 2011, an expert committee formed by the Ministry of Urban Affairs had asked cities to make an inventory of their land assets, and put in place a mechanism to monetise public lands.

Meanwhile, the shelter fund created in July 2017 by State government to fund the housing project is likely to be utilised for creation of land banks for priority sector lending under affordable housing scheme.

1,630 acres required
About 1,630 acres of land is required within Chennai alone for the affordable housing project, as per official records.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
affordable housing project Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp