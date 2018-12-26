Government to use vacant lands for its affordable housing project within inner city

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a move that is likely to give a fillip to the housing for all programme, the State government is now planning to use the under-utilised land parcels in the inner city for the affordable housing project.

The draft ‘Tamil Nadu urban housing and habitat policy’, which is on the verge of completion, is looking to tap temple lands, institutional lands and defunct plots belonging to public sector units in core areas of the city for this purpose.

About 1,630 acres of land is required within Chennai alone for the affordable housing project, as per official records. Since the government does not hold much land within the city, it’s now in the process of identifying lands with individual government departments, so that they can be pooled and transferred to Slum Clearance Board. There are also plans to prepare a database based on the Geographic Information System, which will be accessible to all departments and updated on a regular basis.

This is likely to be a blessing for the Commissionerate of Land Administration as it will help the department track transfer of land parcels among various government departments as well as to private entities. It will also help monitor and prevent encroachment of unutilised government lands. Earlier, in 2011, an expert committee formed by the Ministry of Urban Affairs had asked cities to make an inventory of their land assets, and put in place a mechanism to monetise public lands.

Meanwhile, the shelter fund created in July 2017 by State government to fund the housing project is likely to be utilised for creation of land banks for priority sector lending under affordable housing scheme.

