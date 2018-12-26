Is my dog acting weird due to crate training?

Srividhya S By

Express News Service

I have a one-year-old German shepherd, who often jumps on visitors and bites them. I have tried several training tricks but all of them have gone in vain. He even had to be caged in the past as he would disturb our senior dog. Are these behaviour traits due to his being caged? How can it be corrected?

— Rahul Singh

First things first, what are you referring to when you say he bites? Are you are trying to say that he is naughty and is mouthing ? Puppies explore with their mouths and teeth, and as an extension often mouth on people’s hands, and clothing. Dogs communicate with each other by mouthing and nipping. Thus, you need to explicitly teach him to not mouth when he wants to communicate. The same goes for jumping. If he is jumping to get attention, and if it has been rewarded every time with attention he is likely to have learned to continue this as an accepted behaviour.

The next thing that you have mentioned is the crate. Crate training is one of the methods used by trainers as part of puppy training. Dogs have den instincts and thus getting them accustomed to a crate, when done correctly, can have multiple advantages for both you and your dog.

It is very unlikely that your dog is acting out as a protest to being put in the crate unless the whole process has induced a lot of negativity in him, especially if it is done as a punishment ritual. If so, then the problem is the way he is being caged.

If he is a one-year-old pup, he is likely to have a lot of pent up energy and curiosity to run and play. His playful nature, the natural inquisitiveness and longing to spend time with people are probably the reasons for him to be hyperactive. You should also consider what is “too long” when being caged. Does he get sufficient exercise and mentally stimulating activities? Is he being put in the crate only during rest hours so that he feels cozy and safe? Are you as a pet parent spending enough quality time with him?

Consult a professional, understand the specific reason behind his behaviour, engage in a basic obedience routine and corrections as required. Remember to be patient and consistent.