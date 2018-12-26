Home Cities Chennai

Is my dog acting weird due to crate training?

The next thing that you have mentioned is the crate.

Published: 26th December 2018 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Srividhya S
Express News Service

I have a one-year-old German shepherd, who often jumps on visitors and bites them. I have tried several training tricks but all of them have gone in vain. He even had to be caged in the past as he would disturb our senior dog. Are these behaviour traits due to his being caged? How can it be corrected?

— Rahul Singh

First things first, what are you referring to when you say he bites? Are you are trying to say that he is naughty and is mouthing ? Puppies explore with their mouths and teeth, and as an extension often mouth on people’s hands, and clothing. Dogs communicate with each other by mouthing and nipping. Thus, you need to explicitly teach him to not mouth when he wants to communicate. The same goes for jumping. If he is jumping to get attention, and if it has been rewarded every time with attention he is likely to have learned to continue this as an accepted behaviour.

The next thing that you have mentioned is the crate. Crate training is one of the methods used by trainers as part of puppy training. Dogs have den instincts and thus getting them accustomed to a crate, when done correctly, can have multiple advantages for both you and your dog.

It is very unlikely that your dog is acting out as a protest to being put in the crate unless the whole process has induced a lot of negativity in him, especially if it is done as a punishment ritual. If so, then the problem is the way he is being caged.

If he is a one-year-old pup, he is likely to have a lot of pent up energy and curiosity to run and play. His playful nature, the natural inquisitiveness and longing to spend time with people are probably the reasons for him to be hyperactive. You should also consider what is “too long” when being caged. Does he get sufficient exercise and mentally stimulating activities? Is he being put in the crate only during rest hours so that he feels cozy and safe? Are you as a pet parent spending enough quality time with him?
Consult a professional, understand the specific reason behind his behaviour, engage in a basic obedience routine and corrections as required. Remember to be patient and consistent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp