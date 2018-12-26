Home Cities Chennai

Library department Persons with Disabilities seek special transfers

A department order had cancelled the deputation of around 200 employees, restoring their positions in the departments.

CHENNAI: Persons with Disabilities working in the Department of Public Libraries said that a recent order cancelling deputations, may force some of them to move to districts that are far from their native places.

A department order had cancelled the deputation of around 200 employees, restoring their positions in the departments. The decision was taken following cumulative vacancies that formed over the years. However, this order would force about 40 employees with disabilities to move to districts that are far from their native towns, said P Saravanan, from Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently-Abled and Caregivers.

As people with disabilities may face additional strain in relocating to new places where they do not have enough help, Saravanan urged the government to reconsider the order or give preferential transfers.

