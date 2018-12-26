Midnight joy ride claims Chennai youth’s life

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the eve of Christmas, a group of boys allegedly speeding on their motorbikes on the East Coast Road paid a heavy price, as one of the bikes rammed into a central median, killing the rider. Nitesh Kumar, a 19-year-old college drop-out from Kodungaiyur, went on a ride with 11 other boys on six different bikes, after attending the midnight mass on the eve of Christmas.

After riding up to Kanathur, the boys were returning to their homes when Nitesh Kumar lost control of his bike near Injambakkam and rammed his bike into the centre median. While Nitesh Kumar was killed on the spot, Dinesh Kumar, who was riding pillion, sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital here, said police.

The boys were in the 18-20 age group and were not wearing helmets, police said. Nitesh Kumar is said to have purchased the bike only three weeks ago. The Adyar traffic investigation police have registered a case and investigations are on. Nithesh Kumar had discontinued college studies and was working at a mobile store. Police have taken CCTV footage from the accident scene.