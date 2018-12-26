Home Cities Chennai

Music fest ends with a devotional act

On the morning of Christmas, the stage at Kamaraj Arangam was vibrant with dynamic and devotional performances.

Published: 26th December 2018

The performances were divided into three categories — sub-juniors, juniors and seniors  Kavitha Shanmugam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the morning of Christmas, the stage at Kamaraj Arangam was vibrant with dynamic and devotional performances. The hall was full of rasikas mesmerised by the cultural delight even on the last day of the Chennayil Thiruvaiyaru festival.

Starting from Alarippu, traditionally the first dance piece the Bharatanatyam dancers learn and perform in a recital, to enacting the celestial wedding of Ranganayaki Thayar, the disciples of dancer Sheela Unnikrishnan surprised the audience with their fast-paced moves and brightly coloured costumes.
“We divided the performance into three categories — sub-juniors, juniors and seniors. One of the dance styles combined verses from Thirukkural, a traditional performance on inverted mud pots and pranks played by Krishna and the gopis,” said Harini Jeevitha, one of the senior artistes among the 35 other dancers who were a part of the team.

For a 75-year-old rasika, Nayaki, everything from the costumes to the variety displayed on stage brought back the nostalgia of her childhood days. “I love how one moment you see one set of dancers and within a minute, another set of dancers appear on stage carrying forward the same magic. This is the best way to keep the audience engaged,” said Nayaki.  

The one-and-a-half-hour performance concluded with a recital of the festival of Lord Sri Rangamannar. “Last time we presented a dance drama on Lord Krishna. The audience requested that we perform Sri Rangamannar dance recital. This is our second time in Chennayil Thiruvaiyaru. I wanted to present different generations of dancers, and hence the variety in age groups. We hope to perform in more seasons,” said dancer and guru Sheela Unnikrishnan.  She is the founder of Sridevi Nrithyalaya dance school.

