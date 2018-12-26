New Life Hospital gets its eighth address on MTH Road in Ambattur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Teja multi-speciality hospital on MTH Road at Ambattur has been taken over by the New Life Hospitals group and now renamed New Life Teja Hospital on Tuesday. Film actress Meena inaugurated the hospital. The hospital will provide health care facilities primarily in the areas of gynecology and pediatrics. This is their eighth branch in the city.

“We will soon add MRI and CT scan facilities in the branch. We provide two levels of care for children — management of acutely unwell children within the hospital and outpatient service for children who require general pediatric consultation and assessment,” said Gerald Ebenezer, chairman and executive director, New Life Hospitals. Gerald also announced the launch of his pet project on the occasion — New Life Children’s Palliative Foundation and made a contribution of `1 crore towards it. Also, Prashanth Hospitals set up a research fertility centre in the premises so that all mother and child care is brought under one roof.

“Pediatric palliative care is specialised medical care for children with serious illnesses. It focuses on providing relief from the symptoms, pain, and stress of a serious illness. The goal is to improve the quality of life for both the child and the family,” said Gerald.

In 2019, New Life Hospital plans to set up two exclusive children’s palliative units, a 25-bedded facility at Mogappair and 250-bedded facility at Sri Perambudur. The management said they plan to build more such units in the city.

