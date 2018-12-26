Of the community, for the community

Rahul KP By

CHENNAI: The picture of kids excitedly fishing in Puducherry’s mangroves and fishermen coming home from the sea against Pudukottai’s cloudy backdrop encompasses the diversity in fishing cultures across Tamil Nadu.

RMS Somasundaram and Abha Muralidharan, as part of ‘Ek Potlee Ret Ki/Kaani Nilam’, captured the lives and livelihood of the Tamil Nadu fisherfolk in the photo exhibition called Kadalaadu Kaadhai. The exhibition was supported by the Department of Fisheries and the director, Dr GS Sameeran.

The exhibit highlighted the fishing community’s rich history and uncertain future. “We gave fisherfolk a platform to narrate their stories. To understand the people, you have to become one of them and experience their culture. For that reason, we had performances every day,” said Radhika, founder of Ek Potlee Ret Ki/Kaani Nilam.

Kadalaadu Kaadhai’s events ranged from showcasing their performing arts to displaying the community’s local delicacies. There were photos of the devastation caused by cyclone Gaja too.A member from the community, K Saravanan said, “Gaja was the result of climate change due to our apathy towards the environment. It’s high time we think and act as a community.”