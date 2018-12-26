Past forward

By Express News Service

Penning down their wish list for the new year, Chennaiites rewind and cheer for some of the key developments in 2018 — Chennai Metro Rail extension, inclusive parks and ban of single-use plastic

Ensure public safety

Sriram

I find the whole-scale installation of video cameras for surveillance by the police across the city disappointing and slightly scary. And this has been allowed to happen without proper public consultation on issues such as privacy, data hacking, and harassment of marginal groups. We should use these tools for ensuring public safety, but after adequate safeguards have been put in place. In 2019, I would like to see better garbage management.

Monsoon preparedness

Ishwarya G

Chennai Metro Rail extension till Central and DMS is one of the best things that happened in 2018. For people who prefer using public mode of transport, the metro is definitely a boon. I believe a well-connected city is a well-developed city. In 2019, I would like to see more monsoon preparedness. With the scarcity of rains observed this year, it’s likely that we might end up in a water crisis. Having experienced both flood and drought situation in recent times, more planning in managing this, especially as part of the smart city projects, is what I look forward to.

Plastic ban

Rajavel Sundar

Something that has been long due is the ban of one-time use plastic. We have done enough damage to this planet and it’s time we held some restraint and the Government banning them is a welcome note. Looking forward to 2019 where we are better at managing what we throw and things that can be repurposed. Though I am worried about the livelihood of the workers in the plastic industry, I hope industries can adapt themselves to this change.

Political stability

Madhu Ramakrishnan

Opening up of more intimate spaces for community sharing of art, thoughts and ideas is one thing that’s made me celebrate 2018 and look forward to. As a veena artist and a visual designer, supporting the arts creates professional opportunities and a strong sense of place and identity in a community. I would like the coming year to have more political stability, initiate more supportive learning environments and the public to have more drive to act in accordance with the law on a daily basis to build better social capital, morale and respect.

Metro completion

Avanti Natarajan

One thing I like about this year in the city is the development that is taking place and things like metro coming up. Though traffic is an issue now because of the work that’s been undertaken, I look forward to the completion. Looking forward to more rains next year and better water management.

Clean beaches

Dikshita Jain

Something that caught my eyes this year was the moving from plastic products to biodegradable ones like the paper/steel straws. One thing I’d like to see better in the coming year is clean beaches. To walk on the beach constantly looking down so that I don’t step on glass or something is just sad.

Organic community gardens

Arwindh

Panneerselvam

One of the best things I witnessed in the city last year was the renovation of the urban parks. I used to visit Natesan park in T Nagar for my morning walks and it had gone through a beautiful makeover. Right from landscaped gardens, and solar mobile chargers to kid-friendly play equipment, it is now progressive. One thing I would wish to see more in the coming years is more organic community gardens. There are also home-composting systems available now which could convert our vegetable waste into manure which in turn would fertilize the garden. This would help reduce our own trash as well as make our food-cycle sustainable to an extent.

Inputs by Roshne Balasubramanian and Vaishali Vijaykumar