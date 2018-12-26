Pay 15K for faulty AC: Consumer forum

Home Cities Chennai

A city consumer forum has awarded `15,000 to a resident for a faulty air-conditioner compressor that conked within three years of purchase.

CHENNAI : A city consumer forum has awarded `15,000 to a resident for a faulty air-conditioner compressor that conked within three years of purchase. Dealer New Cool Homes and the service centre of Samsung were also directed to replace the compressor with a new one.The dealer and the service centre should jointly replace the compressor and pay `10,000 for mental agony and `5000 for court expenses.

Complainant M Muruganandham of Velachery submitted that he purchased the air-conditioner in 2007 with a five-year warranty. However, within three years, the compressor conked of and he filed a complaint with the dealer. He said he was charged ` 2,494 by the service centre for repair. But, again the compressor failed in just two days.

Since the dealer and the service centre did not respond to further complaints, he moved the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai South. Both, the service centre and the dealer, denied the claims of the complainant.

They claimed that they were unaware that Muruganandham had ever purchased the air-conditioner from them or applied for service. The forum, presided by M Mony, concluded that it was proved that the dealer and the service centre were deficient in their services.

What’s the verdict
The dealer and the service centre should jointly replace the compressor and pay `10,000 for mental agony and `5000 for court expenses.

