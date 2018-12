Power cuts to hit these parts of Chennai on Thursday

By Express News Service

For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Friday from 9 am to 4 pm in these areas of Chennai.

J.J.Nagar : Mogappair East 1st to 6th and 10th to 12th block, Navarathna Apartment, Golden George Nagar, Rail Nagar, Industrial Estate, Padi IE, Collector Nagar, Gandhi Street, Venugopal Street, School Street, Krishna Nagar, SM Narayanan Nagar, DAV School Area, Eri Scheme Road, Padi Kuppam, Vandi Amman Kovil Street, Balu Nagar, West End colony, Spartan Nagar, part of TVS Colony.