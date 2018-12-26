Recycle to break the cycle

SP Kirthana By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : A paper-less life is almost unimaginable. Look around and you’d find a dozen activities where we use paper — newspapers, paper wrappings. But when paper rots, it emits methane, a greenhouse gas, and when it is burned or composted, it emits carbon dioxide. To address this issue, Spak’s Ethical Paper, an Erode-based company, makes papers using recycled paper waste that can help save around 40,000 litres of water and 2.5 tonnes of wood per tonne of paper production.

The company’s managing director, Shanmuga Perumal KM, says, “We make these products exclusively to save trees and water. We manufacture paper made from recycled paper pulp, which reduces the demand for native forest logging. In India, the per capita paper consumption is 12 kg per year. On an average, a student uses 70 notebooks for rough work alone which is disposed of later per year. Each tonne of waste paper that is recycled saves 17 trees, 40,000 litres of water, and 750 kWh of energy — this is enough to power an average home for 60 days. So, when it comes to paper communication, recycled paper is the best option,” he explains.

The manufacturing of ethical papers took three years of research work before the company was established in 2016 in Erode. They researched on the quality of ethical papers, applications and their usage in replacing white papers. “The waste papers are collected by street vendors from households. Those waste papers including newspapers, old paper cuttings, printed books etc will be collected and segregated depending on their material. Then we process it to get paper pulp. Ethical papers are then manufactured with the help of machines,” he says.

These recycled papers produce lower carbon emissions and reduce the amount of waste send to landfill sites. With advances in technology, recycled paper is now as good as non-recycled paper for printing purposes. Ethical papers can be recycled 10 to 15 times, and the costs are 15 per cent lesser than white papers. “Ethical papers will not absorb ink and are compatible with laser printing, dot matrix prints and digital printing. Based on the application of white paper, we have designed around 90 products with ethical papers including A5 papers, paper pencils, car mats, conference pads, Kraft paper, copier paper, notebooks, dining rolls, envelope paper, gum tape paper, slitted kraft reel,” he says.

The company’s mission is conservation of resources and building an environmental management system through re-use and recycle. They export ethical papers in and around Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. “The paper can also be used in copiers, invoices, for rough work etc. The disadvantage is that they are not as white as the non-recyclable papers. But, it has a life of 60 years and every tonne of recycled paper saves 30,000 litres of water,” he says.