Repair work at Nemmeli plant, locals asked to store water

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of South Chennai have been asked by the Chennai Metro Water Board to store sufficient water in advance as urgent maintenance works will be carried out at the desalination plant at Nemmeli on Thursday and Friday.

Water production activities at the 100 MLD plant will be stopped from 6 am on December 27 to 6 am on December 28. Hence, water supply to areas including Adyar, Velachery, Besant Nagar, Sholinganallur, Injambakkam, Neelankarai, Kottivakkam, Perungudi, Palavakkam, Thiruvanmiyur, Mandaveli and Mylapore will be affected, said a press release from the board. Concerned area engineers in the following numbers can be contacted for the supply of water through mobile water tankers for urgent requirements:

Area Engineer, Area IX: Cell No: 8144930909 (Mandaveli and Mylapore)

Area Engineer, Area XIII: Cell No: 8144930913 (Adyar, Velachery, Besant Nagar, and Thiruvanmiyur)

Area Engineer, Area XIV: Cell No: 8144930914 (Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, and Perungudi)

Area Engineer, Area XV: Cell No: 8144930915 (Enjambakkam, Neelankarai, and Sholinganallur)