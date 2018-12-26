Home Cities Chennai

‘Songs for the drowning’ makes a splash

Every year, Anil collaborates with artists to play music for one-and-a-half hours on a Sunday before Christmas.

Published: 26th December 2018 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Vocalist Sikkil Gurucharan and Sumesh Narayanan  Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Russian Cultural Centre was packed with Carnatic music enthusiasts on Sunday for the fourth season of ‘Awakening’ — a music concert conceptualised by Indian classical and contemporary dancer, Anita Ratnam in co-ordination with pianist, Anil Srinivasan. This year, the season was named ‘Songs for the Drowning’

Every year, Anil collaborates with artists to play music for one-and-a-half hours on a Sunday before Christmas. This year, he was accompanied by vocalist Sikkil Gurucharan and Sumesh Narayanan on mridangam.

“Chennai has been amazing to me in every way. I wanted to give back something to it and so, I curated this event in 2014. It is a known fact that Chennaiites savour music more than anything else. In this concert, we give a contemporary touch to Carnatic music,” said Anita.

Sharing that 50 per cent of the audience flew in from the United States, she said, “The best part about the concert is the audience. It is not the traditional Carnatic music, but a little tweaked and innovative version of it. The audience enjoyed the music a lot.”

K Prasanna, who came to the concert, said that this was the first concert that he attended this Margazhi as he flew down from the US only a day before. “It is blissful to see how Carnatic musicians are adapting to the contemporary times without disturbing the history at all,” he said.

ABOUT ‘AWAKENING’
It is a music concert conceptualised by Indian classical and contemporary dancer, Anita Ratnam in co-ordination with pianist, Anil Srinivasan. This year, the season was named ‘Songs for the Drowning.’

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp