Stuck between garbage and a TASMAC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Traffic congestion on Tiruneermalai High Road in Pallavaram is not due to the narrow road or lack of traffic police surveillance, rather, it is purely due to uncleared heaps of garbage that has been accumulating for months, preventing motorists from using the full expanse of the road.From 6 pm to 8 pm, traffic comes to a complete standstill for close to 20 minutes, said motorists who regularly commute on this stretch. With a TASMAC outlet located on the left and three overflowing garbage bins on the right, the 30 ft road is now reduced to half its width.

“This is a major connecting road for motorists plying from Chromepet, Pallavaram and Tambaram towards Tiruneermalai, and Thirumudivakkam. As the TASMAC outlet is active in the evenings, scores of two-wheelers are parked near the bins, completely blocking the road,” said Pugal V, a resident of Kundrathur.

Pallavaram Municipality officials have ignored the repeated complaints from locals. Gunny bags full of domestic waste, plastic cups and plates, and glass bottles from the nearby TASMAC lie in heaps around the three bins.

“Even on the occasion when conservancy workers clear the bins, they collect the fallen garbage and dump it back in the bins, without clearing it. The bins need to be shifted to a spot where the road is a bit wider,” said Vijaya K, a resident.When contacted, the sanitary officer from the Pallavaram municipality promised to look into the issue and clear the garbage by Friday.

Ignored pleas

