The tale of miseries of two Kashmiri communities

The misery of thousands of Kashmiris during the ethnic strife that  occurred three decades ago finds portrayal in this year's  Kochi-Muziris Biennale edition.

The Shrine by artist Veer Munshi at TKM Warehouse, Fort Kochi

KOCHI: The misery of thousands of Kashmiris during the ethnic strife that  occurred three decades ago finds portrayal in this year's  Kochi-Muziris Biennale edition. A Srinagar Biennale pavilion is part of the ongoing Kochi-Muziris Biennale and it's one of the infra-projects conceived by this edition’s curator Anita Dube. This segment curated by artist Veer Munshi turns focus to the pain and sorrow of the two communities that were forced to flee their land and settle elsewhere as refugees. It features 14 artists from both the religious faiths that have been affected by the conflict that flared up in 1989.

The shrine featuring several baby coffins with
papier-mache bones and skulls by artist
Veer Munshi at TKM Warehouse, Fort Kochi

Showcased at TKM Warehouse in Mattancherry, the central work of the project features a structure shaped like a Sufi dargah. According to Srinagar-born Munshi, the nurturing structure borrows elements from Kashmiri architecture, reinforced by secular values. “Sufi shrines are considered a common place where all could go and pray,” he notes.

The idea is to showcase how spaces like these have got marginalised, points out Delhi-residing Munshi, whose work too has been displayed in the segment. The inside of the shrine features several baby coffins with papier-mache bones and skulls. The installation is surrounded by works of other artists. 

The art comes in the form of performances, paintings, photographs, papier-mache works and new media mix. The participating artists, besides Munshi, are Altaf Qadri, Ehtisham Azhar, Gargi Raina, Hina Aarif, Inder Salim, Khytul Abyad, Maumoon Ahmad, Mujtaba Rizvi, Neeraj Bakshi, Rajendar Tiku, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, Sauqib Bhatt and Showkat Nanda.

Overall, Srinagar Biennale here documents the migration and alienation faced by the Kashmiris. “Most Kashmiri artists have been in and out of the Valley since the 1990s,” notes Munshi, 63. “While some belonging to the minority Hindu community fled as part of mass exodus, the others — mostly Muslim — stayed back. Both have suffered in these shrinking cultural spaces.”

The artist further explains that the only recourse is to give life and return love to the region; embrace it and become strong. “It is only in this way we can realise our potential as a community and blossom in ways that would be more beautiful and fruitful than one could have ever imagined,” adds Munshi, an alumnus of MS University in Baroda.

