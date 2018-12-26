Toying with the idea of kindling curiosity in children

Priyadharshini Ayyappaswamy By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Somewhere there are engineers helping others fly faster than sound but where are the engineers helping those who live on the ground?” asked Arvind Gupta at a lecture and presentation held at Madras Literary Society (MLS) recently. The 65-year-old Padma Shri awardee is an investor in toys. An IIT Kharagpur graduate and an engineer himself, Gupta, lives to help children with science. He has written self-help books to make toys like Toy Treasures, Match Stick Models, With Science etc, which help make toys more accessible among the student community.

Talking about his passion for toy-making Gupta said, “There exists a child in us all that needs nurturing.” His passion for making toys is related to making science more approachable and interesting for millennials. “Kids these days are very different from how we were. They need constant motivation and guidance, which can come in different forms. Toys form a very important part of that growing up. Children need to grow up feeling the joy of being inventors,” said Gupta, who found within himself the joy of making toys while growing up.

A volunteer at MLS, 54-year-old Prabhu Viswanathan said, “The event was organised as part of a programme that encourages an interest in art and literature among students.” Among the audience was Munira Sadhu, a 22-year-old artist. “Certain complex concepts in school which are difficult to understand become simpler when explained with models,” she said.

Millennials today have to face a multifaceted society. Gupta said that education in the country should focus more on getting concepts through to children rather than rote learning. “Small ideas formulated in the classroom turn out great. It is in the curiosity of kids and experimentation that the future depends on. By breaking toys and trying to patch them up, kids learn more than what could be taught in any classroom,” he said.

The MLS aims to provide millennials an opportunity to find interests that children want to work towards. Gupta, who has worked with children and participated in as many as, 2,000 workshops at different schools across the country said, “It is useless when parents pressurise children to find their way. They should give them tools to figure out their passion.”

Parents wanted their kids to do something other than spend time online. By the audience’s enthusiasm, it was evident that age is no bar when it comes to being fascinated by toys!