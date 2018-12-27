Home Cities Chennai

1 AM deadline for New Year parties at hotels in Chennai

The decision was made following a meeting between Chennai Additional Commissioner (South) Mahesh Kumar Agarwal and over 50 star-hotel owners at the Commissionerate.

Published: 27th December 2018 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 07:47 PM

The Chennai Police has given strict instructions to star hotels in the city to bring down the curtain on New Year celebrations by 1:00 AM.

The hoteliers have been asked to shut bars at 1:00 AM and restrict access to swimming pools at all costs. 

The Chennai police have promised to deploy women police personnel at events where female participation is expected and asked the management to activate CCTV systems at premises hosting New Year events, DT Next reported.

Joint Commissioner C Mageshwari, Deputy Commissioners Sashank Sai, M S Muthusamy and P Aravindan also participated as per the directions of Commissioner A K Viswanathan.

