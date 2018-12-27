Duo grabs lands worth Rs 3 crore using forged documents, nabbed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The anti-land grabbing wing of Central Crime Branch, arrested two people for allegedly grabbing land worth Rs 3 crore, using fake documents. One of the victims, M Prema (75) from Kancheepuram, had lodged a plaint that her 3,882 sq ft land in Nandambakkam, had been transferred to someone else’s name using forged documents.

The anti-land grabbing wing registered a case and launched a hunt for the cheaters. After the investigation, K Parvathy (55) of Ennore and S Premkumar (59) of Tiruvottiyur, were found to have impersonated Prema with the help of a youth and submitted forged documents to transfer the land in their names and were planning to sell the land worth Rs 1.5 crore. The sleuths arrested the duo.

Probes revealed that the duo had cheated another person, Murugaiyya of Thiruninravur, in the same way and changed the ownership of land worth Rs 1.5 crore. The accused were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Grocery store owner arrested for beating puppy

Chennai: Nearly a week after a video of a man beating a puppy on the ground went viral on social networking sites, police arrested a 41-year-old man from Manali on Wednesday. Police said that Muralidaran, a resident of Durgai Avenue, had installed Closed-circuit television cameras at his house and that the cameras had recorded a man identified as Balamurugan, who owns a grocery store in the same street, hitting a puppy on the ground. Muralidaran alerted the Blue Cross, who filed a complaint with the city police. They arrested Balamurugan.

Man electrocuted while urinating near junction box

Chennai: A 20-year-old man was electrocuted while he was urinating near a junction box on Poonamalee High road on Tuesday night. According to police sources, Sachdev, a migrant worker from West Bengal, was urinating near the junction box when he suffered an electric shock. Passersby, who witnessed the incident, rushed him to the Kilpauk Medical College and hospital where breathed his last. “The migrant worker had moved to the city a few months ago, was working as a contract labourer with the Greater Chennai Corporation and was employed for laying storm water drain,” said a police source.